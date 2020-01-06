Tot mai multi fani Star Wars doresc sa afle ordinea filmelor Star Wars pentru o revizionare sau pentru a intelege mai bine povestea universului, astazi va vom oferi o lista pe care o puteti salva si sa va luati dupa ea atunci cand doriti sa va uitati la aceste filme.
Probabil credeai pana acum ca este foarte complicat de luat de la inceput filmele, insa veti observa cat de simplu este sa va uitati la toate filmele, precum la un serial, iar pentru cei ce vor sa vada aceste filme fiind fani sau pentru ca le place ideea, nu se vor plictisi deloc prin vizionarea filmelor.
Mai jos am sa va prezint ordinea filmelor Star Wars dintr-o privire, fara a da detalii, spoilere sau alte lucru pentru ca pana la urma acest articol poate fi citit si de catre un privitor nou a acestor productii. Mai jos aveti doua lista, prima va fi pentru ordinea cronologica iar a doua pentru ordinea in functie de lansare a fiecarui film.
Ordinea cronologica a filmelor Star Wars
- Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (set 32 years before A New Hope)
- Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (set 22 years before A New Hope)
- Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (set 19 years before A New Hope)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story (set about a decade before A New Hope)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (ends moments before A New Hope)
- Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
- Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (set three years after A New Hope)
- Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (set four years after A New Hope)
- Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (set 34 years after A New Hope)
- Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (set 34 years after A New Hope
- Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (set 35 years after A New Hope)
Ordinea filmelor in functie de lansare
- Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)
- Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)
- Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)
- Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
- Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)
- Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
- Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Mai jos aveti notele fimelor conform IMDB, aceste filme fiind dinsponibile in momentul de fata pe streaming in Disney+
- Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back – 8.7
- Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope – 8.6
- Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi – 8.3
- Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens – 7.9
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 7.8
- Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith – 7.5
- Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi – 7.1
- Solo: A Star Wars Story – 6.9
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 6.9
- Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones – 6.6
- Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace – 6.5
