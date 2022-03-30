JocuriDivertismentNoutati

Data de lansare a principalelor jocuri video în 2022

Iată lista principalelor jocuri video care sunt așteptate pe PC și console pe tot parcursul anului 2022!

Photo of Marian Ciobanu Marian Ciobanu30 martie 2022
0
Data de lansare a principalelor jocuri video în 2022
Data de lansare a principalelor jocuri video în 2022

Iată-ne deja la începutul anului 2022. După un an 2021 destul de amestecat în ceea ce privește jocurile video, este timpul să facem un bilanț cu lista și data de lansare a tuturor principalelor jocuri care vor veni pe PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 și Xbox One pentru anul 2022.

Lista va fi actualizată în mod regulat pentru a vă oferi cele mai precise date posibile.

De asemenea va invitam sa cititi si urmatoarele liste:

Articole similare

Avertisment: Aceasta este o listă a principalelor jocuri viitoare și nu TOATE jocurile așteptate pentru anul 2022. Această listă va fi actualizată în mod regulat.

Cuprins Arata cuprins

MARTIE 2022

Gran Turismo 7
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
Gran Turismo 74 martie 2022PS5
Triangle Strategy4 martie 2022Nintendo-switch
Chocobo GP10 martie 2022Nintendo-switch
WWE 2K2211 martie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , Activat
Five Nights at Freddy’s : Security Breach15 martie 2022PS5 , PS4
Grand Theft Auto V15 martie 2022PS5 , seria X/SLansare fizică în aprilie 2022
Tunic16 martie 2022Seria X/S , PC, One
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin18 martie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands25 martie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
Kirby: And the Forgotten World25 martie 2022Nintendo-switch
Ghostwire Tokyo25 martie 2022PS5 , PS4
Marvel Midnight Sunsmartie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One

APRILIE 2022

LEGO Star Wars: Saga Skywalker
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
LEGO Star Wars: Saga Skywalker5 aprilie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
Chrono Cross Remaster7 aprilie 2022Nintendo-switch
Advance Wars 1+28 aprilie 2022Nintendo-switch
Star Wars The Force Unleashed20 aprilie 2022Nintendo-switch
Switch Sports29 aprilie 2022Nintendo-switch

MAI 2022

Vampir The Masquerade Blood Hunt
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
Vampir The Masquerade Blood Hunt19 mai 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One

IUNIE 2022

The Quarry
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
The Quarry10 iunie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
Mario Strikers Battle League Fotbal10 iunie 2022Nintendo-switch
The Day Before21 iunie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
Fire Emblem Warriors – Three Hopes24 iunie 2022Nintendo-switch
Steelrisingiunie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC

IULIE 2022

Klonoa 1+2
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
Klonoa 1+28 iulieNintendo-switch
Live A Live Remake22 iulieNintendo-switch

AUGUST 2022

Saints Row
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
Saints Row23 august 2022PS5, Seria X/S , PC

SEPTEMBRIE 2022

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown22 septembrie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
Xenoblade Chronicles 3septembrie 2022Nintendo-switch

OCTOMBRIE 2022

Forspoken
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
Forspoken11 octombrie 2022PS5 , PC
Gotham Knights25 octombrie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One

NOIEMBRIE 2022

Starfield
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
Starfield11 noiembrie 2022Seria X/S , PC

DECEMBRIE 2022

STALKER 2
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
STALKER 28 decembrie 2022Seria X/S , PC, Xbox One

2022

A Plague Tale Requiem
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
A Plague Tale Requiem2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
Abandoned2022PS5
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp2022Nintendo-switch
Ark II2022Seria X/S , PC
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
Bayonetta 32022Nintendo-switch
Call of Duty 20232022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
Dangerous Driving 22022PC, Switch , PS4 , One
Deathloop2022Seria X/S , One
Death Stranding: Director’s Cut2022PC
Digimon Survive2022PC, PS4 , One
Disney Speedstorm2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
Dragon Age 42022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
FIFA 232022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
God of War Ragnarok2022PS5
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
Stăpânul Inelelor: Gollum2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope2022Nintendo-switch
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (DLC)Vara 2022Nintendo-switch
MultiVersus2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
No Man’s Sky2022Nintendo-switch
Park Beyond2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
Party Animals2022Seria X/S , PC, Xbox One
PayDay 32022PC, PS4 , One
Planet of Lana2022Seria X/S , PC, Xbox One
Pokemon Scarlet & Purple2022Nintendo-switch
Portal Cubique Collection2022Nintendo-switch
Prince of Persia : Remake2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
RedfallVara 2022Seria X/S , PC
Replaced2022Seria X/S , PC, Xbox One
Resident Evil – RE:Verse2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
Salt & Sacrifice2022PS5 , PC, PS4
SD Gundam Battle Alliance2022Nintendo-switch
Slime Rancher 22022Seria X/S , PC
Sniper Elite 52022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
Somerville2022Seria X/S , PC, Xbox One
Sonic Frontiers2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC
Splatoon 32022Nintendo-switch
Stray2022PS5 , PC, PS4
The Castillo Protocol2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
The Dark Pictures : The Devil in Me2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
The DioField Chronicles2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
The Witcher III2022PS5 , seria X/S
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
Trek la Yomi2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
Two Point Campus2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
Valkyrie Elysium2022PS5 , PC, PS4

2023

Alan Wake 2
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
Alan Wake 22023PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
Exoprimal2023PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
Marvel’s Spider-Man 22023PS5
RoboCop: Rogue City2023PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League2023PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild 22023Nintendo-switch
The Wolf Among Us 22023PS5 , Seria X/S , PC

2024

Assassin's Creed Infinity
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA ELIBERĂRIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
Assassin’s Creed Infinity2024PS5 , Seria X/S, PC

DATA NU S-A COMUNICAT

Babylon’s Fall
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
Babylon’s FallNecomunicatPS5 , PC, PS4
Dead SpaceNecomunicatPS5 , Seria X/S , PC
EverwildNecomunicatSeria X/S , PC
FableNecomunicatSeria X/S , PC
Final Fantasy Pixel RemasterNecomunicatPC, iOS, Android
Forza MotorsportNecomunicatSeria X/S , PC
GTA San Andreas VRNecomunicatcalculator
Horizon : Call of the MountainNecomunicatPS5 / PSVR2
Mario Kart 9NecomunicatIntrerupator
Marvel’s WolverineNecomunicatPS5
Perfect DarkNecomunicatSeria X/S , PC
Project EVENecomunicatPS5
Star Wars KOTOR RemakeNecomunicatPS5 , PC
Star Wars EclipseNecomunicatPS5 , Seria X/S , PC
The Outer Worlds 2NecomunicatSeria X/S , PC

Nu ezitați să reveniți în mod regulat la articol pentru a vedea ce este nou. Lista va fi actualizată în mod regulat pentru a vă oferi cele mai precise date posibile.

IANUARIE 2022

Rainbow Six Extraction
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
The Anacrusis13 ianuarie 2022Seria X/S , PC, One,
God of War14 ianuarie 2022PC
Rainbow Six Extraction20 ianuarie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One, Stadia
Pokémon Legends Arceus28 ianuarie 2022Nintendo-switch
Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves Collection28 ianuarie 2022PS5

FEBRUARIE 2022

Elden Ring
TITLUL JOCULUIDATA LANSARIISUPORTURIMAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
Life is Strange Remastered Collection1 februarie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, Switch
Dying Light 2: Stay Human4 februarie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
Sifu8 februarie 2022PS5 , PC, PS4
Cyberpunk 207716 februarie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
King Of Fighters XV17 februarie 2022PS5 , PS4
Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection17 februarie 2022Switch
Horizon Forbidden West18 februarie 2022PS5 , PS4
Elden Ring25 februarie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
Grid Legends25 februarie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
Blood Bowl IIIfebruarie 2022PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
Etichete
Photo of Marian Ciobanu Marian Ciobanu30 martie 2022
0
Photo of Marian Ciobanu

Marian Ciobanu

Fondator GEEKI, am creat acest portal de ştiri it, tutoriale, ghiduri şi alte articole din jurul unui divertisment mai "nerd" pentru a expune public ceea ce mă pasionează şi de a răspunde la întrebările multor internauţi. Vreau să duc acest portal mult mai departe, investesc foarte mult timp şi energie pentru a oferi calitate şi cantitate în egală măsură pentru publicul acestui site.
Vezi comentarii

Lasă un răspuns

Adresa ta de email nu va fi publicată.

Articole similare

PlayStation Plus aprilie 2022

PlayStation Plus aprilie 2022: lista de jocuri PS4 și PS5 oferite s-a scurs

29 martie 2022
Jocurile care vor fi adăugate la Xbox Game Pass pentru restul lunii martie au fost anunțate

Jocurile care vor fi adăugate la Xbox Game Pass pentru restul lunii martie au fost anunțate: 8 jocuri noi

16 martie 2022
Xbox Game Pass martie 2022

Xbox Game Pass: iată primele 5 jocuri gratuite din martie 2022

2 martie 2022
Zvonurile spun că un mare eveniment PlayStation va avea loc în martie

Zvonurile spun că un eveniment PlayStation va avea loc în martie

28 februarie 2022
Jocurile gratuite pentru abonații PS Plus din martie 2022

Jocurile gratuite pentru abonații PS Plus din martie 2022 au fost dezvaluite neoficial

23 februarie 2022
PlayStation VR 2

PlayStation VR 2: iată primele imagini ale căștilor de realitate virtuală PS5

23 februarie 2022
Hey PlayStation

„Hey PlayStation”: Noul software pentru PS4 și PS5 permite controlul vocal pentru consolele Sony

9 februarie 2022
Merită să cumpăraţi PlayStation 4

Merită să cumperi PlayStation 4 (PS4) în 2022?

8 februarie 2022
PS Plus în februarie 2022

PS Plus în februarie 2022: Jocurile gratuite au fost dezvaluite

27 ianuarie 2022
EA Play

Oferta EA Play pentru posesorii de PlayStation: abonament de 3 luni la prețul unui abonament de o lună

26 ianuarie 2022