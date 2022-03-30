Data de lansare a principalelor jocuri video în 2022

Iată-ne deja la începutul anului 2022. După un an 2021 destul de amestecat în ceea ce privește jocurile video, este timpul să facem un bilanț cu lista și data de lansare a tuturor principalelor jocuri care vor veni pe PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 și Xbox One pentru anul 2022.
Lista va fi actualizată în mod regulat pentru a vă oferi cele mai precise date posibile.
Avertisment: Aceasta este o listă a principalelor jocuri viitoare și nu TOATE jocurile așteptate pentru anul 2022. Această listă va fi actualizată în mod regulat.
MARTIE 2022
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|Gran Turismo 7
|4 martie 2022
|PS5
|–
|Triangle Strategy
|4 martie 2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Chocobo GP
|10 martie 2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|WWE 2K22
|11 martie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , Activat
|–
|Five Nights at Freddy’s : Security Breach
|15 martie 2022
|PS5 , PS4
|–
|Grand Theft Auto V
|15 martie 2022
|PS5 , seria X/S
|Lansare fizică în aprilie 2022
|Tunic
|16 martie 2022
|Seria X/S , PC, One
|–
|Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin
|18 martie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|25 martie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Kirby: And the Forgotten World
|25 martie 2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Ghostwire Tokyo
|25 martie 2022
|PS5 , PS4
|–
|Marvel Midnight Suns
|martie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
APRILIE 2022
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|LEGO Star Wars: Saga Skywalker
|5 aprilie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Chrono Cross Remaster
|7 aprilie 2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Advance Wars 1+2
|8 aprilie 2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Star Wars The Force Unleashed
|20 aprilie 2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Switch Sports
|29 aprilie 2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
MAI 2022
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|Vampir The Masquerade Blood Hunt
|19 mai 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
IUNIE 2022
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|The Quarry
|10 iunie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Mario Strikers Battle League Fotbal
|10 iunie 2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|The Day Before
|21 iunie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Fire Emblem Warriors – Three Hopes
|24 iunie 2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Steelrising
|iunie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
IULIE 2022
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|Klonoa 1+2
|8 iulie
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Live A Live Remake
|22 iulie
|Nintendo-switch
|–
AUGUST 2022
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|Saints Row
|23 august 2022
|PS5, Seria X/S , PC
|–
SEPTEMBRIE 2022
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
|22 septembrie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|septembrie 2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
OCTOMBRIE 2022
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|Forspoken
|11 octombrie 2022
|PS5 , PC
|–
|Gotham Knights
|25 octombrie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
|–
NOIEMBRIE 2022
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|Starfield
|11 noiembrie 2022
|Seria X/S , PC
|–
DECEMBRIE 2022
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|STALKER 2
|8 decembrie 2022
|Seria X/S , PC, Xbox One
|–
2022
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|A Plague Tale Requiem
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Abandoned
|2022
|PS5
|–
|Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
|2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Ark II
|2022
|Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Bayonetta 3
|2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Call of Duty 2023
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Dangerous Driving 2
|2022
|PC, Switch , PS4 , One
|–
|Deathloop
|2022
|Seria X/S , One
|–
|Death Stranding: Director’s Cut
|2022
|PC
|–
|Digimon Survive
|2022
|PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Disney Speedstorm
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Dragon Age 4
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
|FIFA 23
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|God of War Ragnarok
|2022
|PS5
|–
|JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Stăpânul Inelelor: Gollum
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (DLC)
|Vara 2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|MultiVersus
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|No Man’s Sky
|2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Park Beyond
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Party Animals
|2022
|Seria X/S , PC, Xbox One
|–
|PayDay 3
|2022
|PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Planet of Lana
|2022
|Seria X/S , PC, Xbox One
|–
|Pokemon Scarlet & Purple
|2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Portal Cubique Collection
|2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Prince of Persia : Remake
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Redfall
|Vara 2022
|Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Replaced
|2022
|Seria X/S , PC, Xbox One
|–
|Resident Evil – RE:Verse
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Salt & Sacrifice
|2022
|PS5 , PC, PS4
|–
|SD Gundam Battle Alliance
|2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Slime Rancher 2
|2022
|Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Sniper Elite 5
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Somerville
|2022
|Seria X/S , PC, Xbox One
|–
|Sonic Frontiers
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC
|–
|Splatoon 3
|2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Stray
|2022
|PS5 , PC, PS4
|–
|The Castillo Protocol
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|The Dark Pictures : The Devil in Me
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|The DioField Chronicles
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|The Witcher III
|2022
|PS5 , seria X/S
|–
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Trek la Yomi
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Two Point Campus
|2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Valkyrie Elysium
|2022
|PS5 , PC, PS4
|–
2023
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|Alan Wake 2
|2023
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Exoprimal
|2023
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|2023
|PS5
|–
|RoboCop: Rogue City
|2023
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|2023
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
|The Legend of Zelda : Breath of The Wild 2
|2023
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|The Wolf Among Us 2
|2023
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
2024
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA ELIBERĂRII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|Assassin’s Creed Infinity
|2024
|PS5 , Seria X/S, PC
|–
DATA NU S-A COMUNICAT
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|Babylon’s Fall
|Necomunicat
|PS5 , PC, PS4
|–
|Dead Space
|Necomunicat
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Everwild
|Necomunicat
|Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Fable
|Necomunicat
|Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster
|Necomunicat
|PC, iOS, Android
|–
|Forza Motorsport
|Necomunicat
|Seria X/S , PC
|–
|GTA San Andreas VR
|Necomunicat
|calculator
|–
|Horizon : Call of the Mountain
|Necomunicat
|PS5 / PSVR2
|–
|Mario Kart 9
|Necomunicat
|Intrerupator
|–
|Marvel’s Wolverine
|Necomunicat
|PS5
|–
|Perfect Dark
|Necomunicat
|Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Project EVE
|Necomunicat
|PS5
|–
|Star Wars KOTOR Remake
|Necomunicat
|PS5 , PC
|–
|Star Wars Eclipse
|Necomunicat
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
|The Outer Worlds 2
|Necomunicat
|Seria X/S , PC
|–
Nu ezitați să reveniți în mod regulat la articol pentru a vedea ce este nou. Lista va fi actualizată în mod regulat pentru a vă oferi cele mai precise date posibile.
IANUARIE 2022
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|The Anacrusis
|13 ianuarie 2022
|Seria X/S , PC, One,
|–
|God of War
|14 ianuarie 2022
|PC
|–
|Rainbow Six Extraction
|20 ianuarie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One, Stadia
|–
|Pokémon Legends Arceus
|28 ianuarie 2022
|Nintendo-switch
|–
|Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves Collection
|28 ianuarie 2022
|PS5
|–
FEBRUARIE 2022
|TITLUL JOCULUI
|DATA LANSARII
|SUPORTURI
|MAI MULTE INFORMAȚII
|Life is Strange Remastered Collection
|1 februarie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, Switch
|–
|Dying Light 2: Stay Human
|4 februarie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
|Sifu
|8 februarie 2022
|PS5 , PC, PS4
|–
|Cyberpunk 2077
|16 februarie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC
|–
|King Of Fighters XV
|17 februarie 2022
|PS5 , PS4
|–
|Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection
|17 februarie 2022
|Switch
|–
|Horizon Forbidden West
|18 februarie 2022
|PS5 , PS4
|–
|Elden Ring
|25 februarie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Grid Legends
|25 februarie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , PC, PS4 , One
|–
|Blood Bowl III
|februarie 2022
|PS5 , Seria X/S , Switch , PC, PS4 , One
|–