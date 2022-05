eFootball 2022 va primi o nouă actualizare

[About version 1.1.0 update]https://t.co/zvz3tbdKe2



We are pleased to announce that eFootball™ 2022 version 1.1.0 update will be released on June 2nd 2022.



That's not all, as on the same day the mobile version of eFootball PES 2021 will be re-launched as eFootball™ 2022! pic.twitter.com/DJEJY9n8EF