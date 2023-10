Este posibil ca Apple să fi folosit baterii mai ieftine pe seria iPhone 15, care se consumă mai repede

Did you know why iPhone 14 & 15 series battery degrade faster?



Because it's using cheaper cells, similar to this 3rd party parthttps://t.co/hzzgrRtD48

with only 600± cycles as average



yes, it's a high density battery

original iP12 PM = 3687 MaH

3rd party iP12 PM = 4350 MaH… pic.twitter.com/igORfqkD51