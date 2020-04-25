Deja ati terminat toate serialele si filmele preferate de vazut pe luna aprilie? Nu va faceti griji, ne apropiem de luna mai si Netflix este deja pregatit sa lanseze o multime de noi productii, printre care filme si seriale interesante.
Netflix adaugă o mulțime de noi opțiuni de streaming în această lună pentru abonați. De la seriale originale premiate până la filme populare, Netflix are o lungă listă de filme și seriale TV ce se vor lansa in curand. Mai jos veti gasi o lista cu cele ce urmeaza sa fie lansate in luna mai pe Netflix.
Mai multe productii originale remarcabile Netflix sosesc în această lună, inclusiv premiera noului serial de comedie de Steve Forcell, Space Force și de Ryan Murphy, seria de istorie alternativă Hollywood.
Netflix in Mai 2020
1 Mai pe Netlfix
- All Day and a Night
- Almost Happy
- Get In
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
- The Half of It
- Hollywood
- Into the Night
- Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
- Mrs. Serial Killer
- Reckoning: Sezonul 1
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
- Den of Thieves
- For Colored Girls
- Fun with Dick & Jane
- I Am Divine
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Masha and the Bear: Sezonul 4
- Material
- Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Sezonul 1
- Sinister
- Song of the Sea
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Heartbreak Kid
- The Patriot
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
- Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
- Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
- Underworld
- Underworld: Evolution
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- Urban Cowboy
- What a Girl Wants
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
4 Mai pe netflix
- Arctic Dogs
5 mai pe Netflix
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
6 Mai pe Netflix
- Workin’ Moms: Sezonul 4
7 Mai pe Netflix
- Scissor Seven: Sezonul 2
8 Mai pe Netflix
- 18 regali
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
- Dead to Me: Sezonul 2
- The Eddy
- The Hollow: Sezonul 2
- House at the End of the Street
- Restaurants on the Edge: Sezonul 2
- Rust Valley Restorers: Sezonul 2
- Valeria
9 Mai pe Netflix
- Charmed: Sezonul 2
- Grey’s Anatomy: Sezonul 16
11 Mai pe Netflix
- Bordertown: Sezonul 3
- Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
- Trial by Media
12 Mai pe Netflix
- True: Terrific Tales
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
13 Mai pe Netflix
- The Wrong Missy
14 Mai pe Netflix
- Riverdale: Sezonul 4
15 Mai pe Netflix
- Chichipatos
- District 9
- I Love You, Stupid
- Inhuman Resources
- Magic for Humans: Sezonul 3
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Sezonul 5
- White Lines
16 Mai pe Netflix
- La Reina de Indias y el Conquistador
- Public Enemies
- United 93
17 Mai pe Netflix
- Soul Surfer
18 Mai pe Netflix
- The Big Flower Fight
19 Mai pe Netflix
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
- Sweet Magnolias
- Trumbo
20 Mai pe Netflix
- Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
- The Flash: Sezonul 6
- Rebelión de los Godinez
22 Mai pe Netflix
- Control Z
- History 101
- Just Go With It
- The Lovebirds
- Selling Sunset: Sezonul 2
- Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Sezonul 2
23 Mai pe Netflix
- Dynasty: Sezonul 3
25 Mai pe Netflix
- Ne Zha
- Norm of the North: Family Vacation
- Uncut Gems
26 Mai pe Netflix
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
27 Mai pe Netflix
- I’m No Longer Here
- The Lincoln Lawyer
28 Mai pe Netflix
- Dorohedoro
- La Corazonada
29 Mai pe Netflix
- Space Force
- Somebody Feed Phil: Sezonul 3
31 Mai pe Netflix
- High Strung Free Dance
Ce dispare de pe Netflix in Mai 2020?
1 Mai
- John Carter
15 Mai
- Limitless
- The Place Beyond the Pines
17 Mai
- Royal Pains: Sezoane 1-8
18 Mai
- Scandal: Sezoane 1-7
19 Mai
- Black Snake Moan
- Carriers
- Evolution
- The First Wives Club
- It Takes Two
- Love, Rosie
- She’s Out of My League
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- Young Adult
- Yours, Mine and Ours
25 Mai
- Bitten: Sezoane 1-3
30 Mai
- Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
31 Mai
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Dear John
- Final Destination
- The Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action
- My Girl
- The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- Outbreak
- Red Dawn
- Richie Rich