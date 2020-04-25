Deja ati terminat toate serialele si filmele preferate de vazut pe luna aprilie? Nu va faceti griji, ne apropiem de luna mai si Netflix este deja pregatit sa lanseze o multime de noi productii, printre care filme si seriale interesante.

Netflix adaugă o mulțime de noi opțiuni de streaming în această lună pentru abonați. De la seriale originale premiate până la filme populare, Netflix are o lungă listă de filme și seriale TV ce se vor lansa in curand. Mai jos veti gasi o lista cu cele ce urmeaza sa fie lansate in luna mai pe Netflix.

Mai multe productii originale remarcabile Netflix sosesc în această lună, inclusiv premiera noului serial de comedie de Steve Forcell, Space Force și de Ryan Murphy, seria de istorie alternativă Hollywood.

Netflix in Mai 2020

1 Mai pe Netlfix

All Day and a Night

Almost Happy

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

The Half of It

Hollywood

Into the Night

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Mrs. Serial Killer

Reckoning: Sezonul 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Sezonul 4

Material

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Sezonul 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

4 Mai pe netflix

Arctic Dogs

5 mai pe Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

6 Mai pe Netflix

Workin’ Moms: Sezonul 4

7 Mai pe Netflix

Scissor Seven: Sezonul 2

8 Mai pe Netflix

18 regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

Dead to Me: Sezonul 2

The Eddy

The Hollow: Sezonul 2

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Sezonul 2

Rust Valley Restorers: Sezonul 2

Valeria

9 Mai pe Netflix

Charmed: Sezonul 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Sezonul 16

11 Mai pe Netflix

Bordertown: Sezonul 3

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial by Media

12 Mai pe Netflix

True: Terrific Tales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

13 Mai pe Netflix

The Wrong Missy

14 Mai pe Netflix

Riverdale: Sezonul 4

15 Mai pe Netflix

Chichipatos

District 9

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans: Sezonul 3

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Sezonul 5

White Lines

16 Mai pe Netflix

La Reina de Indias y el Conquistador

Public Enemies

United 93

17 Mai pe Netflix

Soul Surfer

18 Mai pe Netflix

The Big Flower Fight

19 Mai pe Netflix

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias

Trumbo

20 Mai pe Netflix

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

The Flash: Sezonul 6

Rebelión de los Godinez

22 Mai pe Netflix

Control Z

History 101

Just Go With It

The Lovebirds

Selling Sunset: Sezonul 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Sezonul 2

23 Mai pe Netflix

Dynasty: Sezonul 3

25 Mai pe Netflix

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

26 Mai pe Netflix

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

27 Mai pe Netflix

I’m No Longer Here

The Lincoln Lawyer

28 Mai pe Netflix

Dorohedoro

La Corazonada

29 Mai pe Netflix

Space Force

Somebody Feed Phil: Sezonul 3

31 Mai pe Netflix

High Strung Free Dance

Ce dispare de pe Netflix in Mai 2020?

1 Mai

John Carter

15 Mai

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

17 Mai

Royal Pains: Sezoane 1-8

18 Mai

Scandal: Sezoane 1-7

19 Mai

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

25 Mai

Bitten: Sezoane 1-3

30 Mai

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

31 Mai