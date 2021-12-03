9 jocuri noi vor fi adăugate bibliotecii de jocuri din GeForce Now, care este localizată în țara noastră cu numele GeForce Now by Game+.

Putem vedea din nou jocuri gratuite Epic Games în jocurile adăugate luna aceasta . De asemenea, trebuie menționat că acest număr va crește și mai mult în săptămânile următoare. Puteți găsi mai jos jocurile care vor fi adăugate luna aceasta.

GeForce Now decembrie 2021