9 jocuri noi vor fi adăugate bibliotecii de jocuri din GeForce Now, care este localizată în țara noastră cu numele GeForce Now by Game+.
Putem vedea din nou jocuri gratuite Epic Games în jocurile adăugate luna aceasta . De asemenea, trebuie menționat că acest număr va crește și mai mult în săptămânile următoare. Puteți găsi mai jos jocurile care vor fi adăugate luna aceasta.
GeForce Now decembrie 2021
- Chorus (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Icarus (new game launch on Steam)
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame (new game launch on Steam)
- Propnight (new game launch on Steam)
- Wartales (new game launch on Steam)
- Dead by Daylight (free on Epic Games Store)
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Timberborn (Steam and Epic Games Store)
