Netflix in septembrie 2020: Cu ce vine nou platforma de streaming?

Netflix Romania și-a lansat programul cu cele mai importante lansari pentru luna septembrie / 2020, cu multe noutăți pentru abonați.

Printre lansările de pe platformă se numără serii noi, precum Ratched , Away și The Duchess , și filme originale foarte așteptate de public, printre care Enola Holmes (cu Millie Bobby Brown și Henry Cavill) și The Devil of Every Day (cu Tom Holland și Robert Pattinson) ).

Valabil pe Netflix din Septembrie 2020

Sept. 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

La Partita / The Match

True: Friendship Day

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Sept. 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Chef’s Table: BBQ

Freaks — You’re One of Us

Sept. 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

Love, Guaranteed

Young Wallander

Sept. 4

Away

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

Sept. 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher

Record of Youth

Waiting for “Superman”

Sept. 8

StarBeam: Season 2

Sept. 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give

Get Organized with The Home Edit

La Línea: Shadow of Narco

Mignonnes / Cuties

The Social Dilemma

Sept. 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Gift: Season 2

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles

Julie and the Phantoms

Sept. 11

The Duchess

Family Business: Season 2

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Se Busca Papá / Dad Wanted

Sept. 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice

Izzy’s Koala World

Michael McIntyre: Showman

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2

The Universe: Season 2

Sept. 16

Baby: Season 3

Challenger: The Final Flight

Criminal: UK: Season 2

The Devil All the Time

MeatEater: Season 9

The Paramedic

Signs: Season 2

Sing On!

Sept. 17

Dragon’s Dogma

The Last Word

Sept. 18

American Barbecue Showdown

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Ratched

Sept. 21

A Love Song for Latasha

Sept. 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father: Season 4

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook

Mighty Express

Sept. 23

Enola Holmes

Waiting…

Sept. 24

The Chef Show: Season 2

Real Steel

Sept. 25

A Perfect Crime

Country-Ish

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files

Sneakerheads

Sept. 26

The Good Place: Season 4

Sept. 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

Sept. 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained

Sept. 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Welcome to Sudden Death

Sept. 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Leaving Netflix in September

Sept. 4

Christopher Robin

Sept. 5

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Sept. 8

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Sept. 10

The Forgotten

Sept. 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Sept. 15

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Sept. 16

The Witch

Sept. 17

Train to Busan

Sept. 20

Sarah’s Key

Sept. 21

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Sept. 22

20 Feet From Stardom

Sept. 26

The Grandmaster

Sept. 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Sept. 30