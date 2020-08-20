Netflix in septembrie 2020: Cu ce vine nou platforma de streaming?

Netflix Romania și-a lansat programul cu cele mai importante lansari pentru luna septembrie / 2020, cu multe noutăți pentru abonați.
Printre lansările de pe platformă se numără serii noi, precum Ratched , Away și The Duchess , și filme originale foarte așteptate de public, printre care Enola Holmes (cu Millie Bobby Brown și Henry Cavill) și The Devil of Every Day (cu Tom Holland și Robert Pattinson) ).
Valabil pe Netflix din Septembrie 2020
Sept. 1
- Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
- La Partita / The Match
- True: Friendship Day
- Adrift
- Anaconda
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Barbershop
- Barbie Princess Adventure
- Borgen: Season 1-3
- Children of the Sea
- Coneheads
- Glory
- Grease
- Magic Mike
- The Muppets
- Muppets Most Wanted
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Pineapple Express
- Possession
- The Producers (2005)
- The Promised Neverland: Season 1
- Puss in Boots
- Red Dragon
- Residue
- Sex Drive
- Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
- The Smurfs
- Wildlife
- Zathura
Sept. 2
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India
- Chef’s Table: BBQ
- Freaks — You’re One of Us
Sept. 3
- Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
- Love, Guaranteed
- Young Wallander
Sept. 4
- Away
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- The Lost Okoroshi
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
Sept. 7
- Midnight Special
- My Octopus Teacher
- Record of Youth
- Waiting for “Superman”
Sept. 8
- StarBeam: Season 2
Sept. 9
- Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give
- Get Organized with The Home Edit
- La Línea: Shadow of Narco
- Mignonnes / Cuties
- The Social Dilemma
Sept. 10
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen
- The Gift: Season 2
- Greenleaf: Season 5
- The Idhun Chronicles
- Julie and the Phantoms
Sept. 11
- The Duchess
- Family Business: Season 2
- Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Pets United
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
- Se Busca Papá / Dad Wanted
Sept. 15
- America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
- Ancient Aliens: Season 3
- Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
- The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
- Izzy’s Koala World
- Michael McIntyre: Showman
- Pawn Stars: Season 2
- The Rap Game: Season 2
- The Smurfs 2
- Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
- The Universe: Season 2
Sept. 16
- Baby: Season 3
- Challenger: The Final Flight
- Criminal: UK: Season 2
- The Devil All the Time
- MeatEater: Season 9
- The Paramedic
- Signs: Season 2
- Sing On!
Sept. 17
- Dragon’s Dogma
- The Last Word
Sept. 18
- American Barbecue Showdown
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
- Ratched
Sept. 21
- A Love Song for Latasha
Sept. 22
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
- Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father: Season 4
- Kiss the Ground
- The Playbook
- Mighty Express
Sept. 23
- Enola Holmes
- Waiting…
Sept. 24
- The Chef Show: Season 2
- Real Steel
Sept. 25
- A Perfect Crime
- Country-Ish
- Nasty C
- The School Nurse Files
- Sneakerheads
Sept. 26
- The Good Place: Season 4
Sept. 27
- Bad Teacher
- Van Helsing: Season 4
Sept. 28
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained
Sept. 29
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
- Welcome to Sudden Death
Sept. 30
- American Murder: The Family Next Door
Leaving Netflix in September
Sept. 4
- Christopher Robin
Sept. 5
- Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Sept. 8
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Sept. 10
- The Forgotten
Sept. 14
- Cold Case Files: Season 1
Sept. 15
- Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Sept. 16
- The Witch
Sept. 17
- Train to Busan
Sept. 20
- Sarah’s Key
Sept. 21
- Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
- SMOSH: The Movie
Sept. 22
- 20 Feet From Stardom
Sept. 26
- The Grandmaster
Sept. 28
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Sept. 30
- 2012
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- A Knight’s Tale
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Dear John
- Despicable Me
- Donnie Brasco
- Frances Ha
- House of the Witch
- Inside Man
- Insidious
- Jurassic Park
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Menace II Society
- Million Dollar Baby
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Schindler’s List
- Seabiscuit
- Sinister
- Starship Troopers
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- The Devil’s Advocate
- The Social Network
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno