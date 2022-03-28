OSCAR 2022: Lista completă a câştigătorilor

Ceremonia de decernare a premiilor Oscar 2022 a avut loc ieri (27 martie) direct la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles. Cea de-a 94-a ediție a evenimentului organizat de Academia de Arte și Științe Cinematografice de la Hollywood a anunțat câștigătorii pentru toate categoriile.

Marele punct de atracție al premiilor a fost filmul Dune, care a câștigat 6 din cele 10 categorii la care a concurat, printre care Cel mai bun film, Cea mai bună coloană sonoră și Cel mai bun sunet. Între timp, In the Rhythm of the Heart a câștigat categoria principală a premiului, cea a celui mai bun film.

La categoria Cea mai bună animație, marele câștigător a fost Enchantment, de la Disney. La categoria Cel mai bun actor, câștigătorul a fost Will Smith, cu producția King Richard: Raising Champions. Statueta pentru cea mai bună actriță i-a revenit Jessicăi Chastain, care a jucat în filmul Tammy Faye’s Eyes.

Chris Rock și Will Smith

De remarcat, de asemenea, este principala controversă a serii, în care Will Smith s-a ridicat de pe scaun și l-a pălmuit pe Chris Rock, înainte de anunțarea câștigătorului pentru cel mai bun documentar, după ce prezentatorul a făcut o glumă cu soția sa, Jada Pinklett-Smith, care are probleme de sănătate ce implică căderea părului. Urmăriți momentul mai jos:

Thousand words right now when Will Smith slaps Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/O31850Qx74 — Reda (@RedaMor_) March 28, 2022

Iată lista completă a câștigătorilor Oscar 2022 la toate categoriile.

Cel mai bun film

Câștigător: CODA

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Cel mai bun actor

Câștigător: Will Smith in King Richard (2021)

Javier Bardem în Being the Ricardos (2021)

Benedict Cumberbatch în The Power of the Dog (2021)

Andrew Garfield în Tick, Tick… Boom (2021)

Denzel Washington în The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

Cea mai bună actriță

Câștigătoare: Jessica Chastain în The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Olivia Colman în The Lost Daughter (2021)

Penélope Cruz în Madres paralelas (2021)

Nicole Kidman în Being the Ricardos (2021)

Kristen Stewart în Spencer (2021)

Cel mai bun montaj de film

Câștigător: Dune

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick Tick… Boom!

Cea mai bună muzică originală

Câștigător: Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Cea mai bună producție

Câștigător: Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar

Câștigătoare: Ariana DeBose in West Side Story (2021)

Jessie Buckley în The Lost Daughter (2021)

Judi Dench în Belfast (2021)

Kirsten Dunst în The Power of the Dog (2021)

Aunjanue Ellis în King Richard (2021)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Câștigător: Troy Kotsur in CODA (2021)

Ciarán Hinds în Belfast (2021)

Jesse Plemons în The Power of the Dog (2021)

J.K. Simmons în Being the Ricardos (2021)

Kodi Smit-McPhee în The Power of the Dog (2021)

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

Câștigător: Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar

Câștigător: Summer of Soul

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Writing With Fire

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

Câștigător: The Queen of Basketball

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Cel mai bun lungmetraj animat

Câștigător: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat

Câștigător: The Windshield Wiper

Affairs of the Art

Boxballet

Robin Robin

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action

Câștigător: The Long Goodbye

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

Cel mai bun sunet

Câștigător: Dune

Belfast

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Cel mai bun regizor

Câștigător: Jane Campion cu The Power of the Dog (2021)

Paul Thomas Anderson cu Licorice Pizza (2021)

Kenneth Branagh cu Belfast (2021)

Steven Spielberg cu West Side Story (2021)

Ryûsuke Hamaguch cu Drive My Car (2021)

Cel mai bun film internațional

Câștigător: Drive My Car (Japonia)

Flee (Danemarca)

The Hand of God (Italia)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norvegia)

Cel mai bun scenariu original