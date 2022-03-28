DivertismentNoutati

OSCAR 2022: Lista completă a câştigătorilor

Photo of Marian Mărian Marian Mărian28 martie 2022
0
oscar 2022 lista

Ceremonia de decernare a premiilor Oscar 2022 a avut loc ieri (27 martie) direct la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles. Cea de-a 94-a ediție a evenimentului organizat de Academia de Arte și Științe Cinematografice de la Hollywood a anunțat câștigătorii pentru toate categoriile.

Marele punct de atracție al premiilor a fost filmul Dune, care a câștigat 6 din cele 10 categorii la care a concurat, printre care Cel mai bun film, Cea mai bună coloană sonoră și Cel mai bun sunet. Între timp, In the Rhythm of the Heart a câștigat categoria principală a premiului, cea a celui mai bun film.

La categoria Cea mai bună animație, marele câștigător a fost Enchantment, de la Disney. La categoria Cel mai bun actor, câștigătorul a fost Will Smith, cu producția King Richard: Raising Champions. Statueta pentru cea mai bună actriță i-a revenit Jessicăi Chastain, care a jucat în filmul Tammy Faye’s Eyes.

Articole similare
Cuprins Arata cuprins

Chris Rock și Will Smith

De remarcat, de asemenea, este principala controversă a serii, în care Will Smith s-a ridicat de pe scaun și l-a pălmuit pe Chris Rock, înainte de anunțarea câștigătorului pentru cel mai bun documentar, după ce prezentatorul a făcut o glumă cu soția sa, Jada Pinklett-Smith, care are probleme de sănătate ce implică căderea părului. Urmăriți momentul mai jos:

Iată lista completă a câștigătorilor Oscar 2022 la toate categoriile.

Cel mai bun film

  • Câștigător: CODA
  • Belfast
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Cel mai bun actor

  • Câștigător: Will Smith in King Richard (2021)
  • Javier Bardem în Being the Ricardos (2021)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch în The Power of the Dog (2021)
  • Andrew Garfield în Tick, Tick… Boom (2021)
  • Denzel Washington în The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

Cea mai bună actriță

  • Câștigătoare: Jessica Chastain în The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)
  • Olivia Colman în The Lost Daughter (2021)
  • Penélope Cruz în Madres paralelas (2021)
  • Nicole Kidman în Being the Ricardos (2021)
  • Kristen Stewart în Spencer (2021)

Cel mai bun montaj de film

  • Câștigător: Dune
  • Don’t Look Up
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tick Tick… Boom!

Cea mai bună muzică originală

  • Câștigător: Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Cea mai bună producție

  • Câștigător: Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar

  • Câștigătoare: Ariana DeBose in West Side Story (2021)
  • Jessie Buckley în The Lost Daughter (2021)
  • Judi Dench în Belfast (2021)
  • Kirsten Dunst în The Power of the Dog (2021)
  • Aunjanue Ellis în King Richard (2021)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

  • Câștigător: Troy Kotsur in CODA (2021)
  • Ciarán Hinds în Belfast (2021)
  • Jesse Plemons în The Power of the Dog (2021)
  • J.K. Simmons în Being the Ricardos (2021)
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee în The Power of the Dog (2021)

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

  • Câștigător: Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar

  • Câștigător: Summer of Soul
  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Writing With Fire

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

  • Câștigător: The Queen of Basketball
  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Cel mai bun lungmetraj animat

  • Câștigător: Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat

  • Câștigător: The Windshield Wiper
  • Affairs of the Art
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action

  • Câștigător: The Long Goodbye
  • Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

Cel mai bun sunet

  • Câștigător: Dune
  • Belfast
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Cel mai bun regizor

  • Câștigător: Jane Campion cu The Power of the Dog (2021)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson cu Licorice Pizza (2021)
  • Kenneth Branagh cu Belfast (2021)
  • Steven Spielberg cu West Side Story (2021)
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguch cu Drive My Car (2021)

Cel mai bun film internațional

  • Câștigător: Drive My Car (Japonia)
  • Flee (Danemarca)
  • The Hand of God (Italia)
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
  • The Worst Person in the World (Norvegia)

Cel mai bun scenariu original

  • Câștigător: Belfast
  • Don’t Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World
Photo of Marian Mărian Marian Mărian28 martie 2022
0
Photo of Marian Mărian

Marian Mărian

Pasionat de lumea digitală și cultura geek. În timpul liber îmi îmbogățesc cunoștințele ce țin de marketing digital, în special SEO.
Vezi comentarii

Lasă un răspuns

Adresa ta de email nu va fi publicată.

Articole similare

Tehnologia 5G Ultra Wideband introdusă în vehiculele Audi până în 2024

Tehnologia 5G Ultra Wideband introdusă în vehiculele Audi până în 2024

28 martie 2022
Românii comandă online cel puțin o dată pe lună

Eurostat: Românii comandă online cel puțin o dată pe lună

28 martie 2022
pasted image 0

Smart Store, VR și Inteligența Artificială în industria cosmetică

28 martie 2022
Sursa foto: https://unsplash.com/photos/UuzUfw4qepk 

Studiu Deloitte: Românii au început să folosească tot mai des aplicațiile pentru comenzile culinare

28 martie 2022
image principala

Gadgeturi utile în 2022 pentru mamele iubitoare de tehnologie

28 martie 2022
whatsapp actualizare ios

WhatsApp pentru iOS va permite trimiterea fișierelor de până la 2 GB

28 martie 2022
image1

Tehnologie, roboți și realitate virtuală în viața seniorilor din America

28 martie 2022
v4j5jib0l5auzpb

Apple iPhone: nu cumpărați nou – Reciclați, cu garanție!

28 martie 2022
seoo

Cum pot serviciile SEO garanta succesul companiei tale

28 martie 2022
gard-electric-vaca

Gardul electric. Cum functioneaza si de ce este util?

28 martie 2022