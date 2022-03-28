OSCAR 2022: Lista completă a câştigătorilor

Ceremonia de decernare a premiilor Oscar 2022 a avut loc ieri (27 martie) direct la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles. Cea de-a 94-a ediție a evenimentului organizat de Academia de Arte și Științe Cinematografice de la Hollywood a anunțat câștigătorii pentru toate categoriile.
Marele punct de atracție al premiilor a fost filmul Dune, care a câștigat 6 din cele 10 categorii la care a concurat, printre care Cel mai bun film, Cea mai bună coloană sonoră și Cel mai bun sunet. Între timp, In the Rhythm of the Heart a câștigat categoria principală a premiului, cea a celui mai bun film.
La categoria Cea mai bună animație, marele câștigător a fost Enchantment, de la Disney. La categoria Cel mai bun actor, câștigătorul a fost Will Smith, cu producția King Richard: Raising Champions. Statueta pentru cea mai bună actriță i-a revenit Jessicăi Chastain, care a jucat în filmul Tammy Faye’s Eyes.
Chris Rock și Will Smith
De remarcat, de asemenea, este principala controversă a serii, în care Will Smith s-a ridicat de pe scaun și l-a pălmuit pe Chris Rock, înainte de anunțarea câștigătorului pentru cel mai bun documentar, după ce prezentatorul a făcut o glumă cu soția sa, Jada Pinklett-Smith, care are probleme de sănătate ce implică căderea părului. Urmăriți momentul mai jos:
Iată lista completă a câștigătorilor Oscar 2022 la toate categoriile.
Cel mai bun film
- Câștigător: CODA
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Cel mai bun actor
- Câștigător: Will Smith in King Richard (2021)
- Javier Bardem în Being the Ricardos (2021)
- Benedict Cumberbatch în The Power of the Dog (2021)
- Andrew Garfield în Tick, Tick… Boom (2021)
- Denzel Washington în The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)
Cea mai bună actriță
- Câștigătoare: Jessica Chastain în The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)
- Olivia Colman în The Lost Daughter (2021)
- Penélope Cruz în Madres paralelas (2021)
- Nicole Kidman în Being the Ricardos (2021)
- Kristen Stewart în Spencer (2021)
Cel mai bun montaj de film
- Câștigător: Dune
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick Tick… Boom!
Cea mai bună muzică originală
- Câștigător: Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Cea mai bună producție
- Câștigător: Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar
- Câștigătoare: Ariana DeBose in West Side Story (2021)
- Jessie Buckley în The Lost Daughter (2021)
- Judi Dench în Belfast (2021)
- Kirsten Dunst în The Power of the Dog (2021)
- Aunjanue Ellis în King Richard (2021)
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
- Câștigător: Troy Kotsur in CODA (2021)
- Ciarán Hinds în Belfast (2021)
- Jesse Plemons în The Power of the Dog (2021)
- J.K. Simmons în Being the Ricardos (2021)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee în The Power of the Dog (2021)
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
- Câștigător: Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar
- Câștigător: Summer of Soul
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Writing With Fire
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar
- Câștigător: The Queen of Basketball
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Cel mai bun lungmetraj animat
- Câștigător: Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat
- Câștigător: The Windshield Wiper
- Affairs of the Art
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action
- Câștigător: The Long Goodbye
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Cel mai bun sunet
- Câștigător: Dune
- Belfast
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Cel mai bun regizor
- Câștigător: Jane Campion cu The Power of the Dog (2021)
- Paul Thomas Anderson cu Licorice Pizza (2021)
- Kenneth Branagh cu Belfast (2021)
- Steven Spielberg cu West Side Story (2021)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguch cu Drive My Car (2021)
Cel mai bun film internațional
- Câștigător: Drive My Car (Japonia)
- Flee (Danemarca)
- The Hand of God (Italia)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norvegia)
Cel mai bun scenariu original
- Câștigător: Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World