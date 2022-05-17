PlayStation Plus: lista de jocuri disponibile la lansarea noului serviciu Sony

Sony Interactive Entertainment dezvăluie o previzualizare a jocurilor care vor fi incluse în noul PlayStation Plus.
Noul PlayStation Plus va fi disponibil din 24 mai în Asia, 2 iunie în Japonia, 13 iunie în America de Nord și de Sud și 23 iunie în Europa, Australia și Noua Zeelandă. Abonații la planul Premium vor avea acces la o selecție de clasice care vor prezenta framerate și rezoluție optimizate în comparație cu versiunea lor originală. În unele jocuri PS1 și PSP, aceștia vor putea experimenta o nouă interfață de utilizator cu meniuri pentru a salva oricând jocul și chiar să dea înapoi jocul pentru a încerca din nou.
În plus, jucătorii care dețin deja versiunea digitală a anumitor jocuri PS1 și PSP nu vor trebui să facă o achiziție separată sau să se conecteze la PlayStation Plus pentru a juca jocurile pe PS5 sau PS4. Când vor fi lansate pe PS5 și PS4, aceștia vor putea să meargă la PlayStation Store și să descarce o versiune pentru consola lor fără costuri suplimentare dacă dețin deja versiunea digitală. Unele dintre jocuri vor fi, de asemenea, disponibile individual pentru cumpărare. Rețineți că jocurile PS3 vor fi disponibile pentru descărcare pentru abonații aflați în regiunile care oferă streaming în cloud.
Primele jocuri care se alătură noului PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Studios
- Alienation (Housemarque)
- Bloodborne (Sony XDEV)
- Concrete Genie (Pixelopus)
- Days Gone (Bend Studio)
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition (Housemarque)
- Death Stranding (Sony XDEV)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut (Sony XDEV)
- Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games)
- Destruction AllStars (Sony XDEV)
- Everybody’s Golf (Sony XDEV)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (Sucker Punch Productions)
- God of War (Santa Monica Studio)
- Gravity Rush Remastered (Sony XDEV)
- Gravity Rush 2 (Sony XDEV)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)
- Infamous Second Son (Sucker Punch Productions)
- Infamous First Light (Sucker Punch Productions)
- Knack (Sony XDEV)
- LittleBigPlanet 3 (Sony XDEV)
- LocoRoco Remastered (Sony XDEV)
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered (Sony XDEV)
- Spider-Man (Insomniac Games)
- Spider-Man : Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)
- Matterfall (Housemarque)
- MediEvil (Sony XDEV)
- Patapon Remastered (Sony XDEV)
- Patapon 2 Remastered (Sony XDEV)
- Resogun (Housemarque)
- Returnal (Housemarque)
- Shadow of the Colossus (Sony XDEV)
- Tearaway Unfolded (Media Molecule)
- The Last Guardian (Sony XDEV)
- The Last of Us Remastered (Naughty Dog)
- The Last of Us : Left Behind (Naughty Dog)
- Until Dawn (Sony XDEV)
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection (Naughty Dog)
- Uncharted 4 : A Thief’s End (Naughty Dog)
- Uncharted : The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog)
- WipEout Omega Collection (Sony XDEV)
Studiouri și editori terți
- Ashen (Annapurna Interactive)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)
- Batman : Arkham Knight (Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)
- Celeste (Maddy Makes Games)
- Cities : Skylines (Paradox Interactive)
- Control : Ultimate Edition (505 Games/Remedy Entertainment)
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin)
- Far Cry 3 Remaster (Ubisoft)
- Far Cry 4 (Ubisoft)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition (Square Enix)
- For Honor (Ubisoft)
- Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (Square Enix)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)
- Naruto Shippuden : Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (Bandai Namco)
- NBA 2K22 (2K Sports)
- Outer Wilds (Annapurna Interactive)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)
- Resident Evil (Capcom)
- SoulCalibur 6 (Bandai Namco)
- South Park : The Fractured but Whole (Ubisoft)
- The Artful Escape (Annapurna Interactive)
- The Crew 2 (Ubisoft)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division (Ubisoft)
Playstation Classics
- Ape Escape (PS1)
- Everybody’s Golf (PS1)
- Kurushi (PS1)
- Jumping Flash! (PS1)
- Syphon Filter (PS1)
- Mr. Driller (PS1)
- Tekken 2 (PS1)
- Worms World Party (PS1)
- Worms Armageddon (PS1)
- Super Stardust Portable (PSP)
- Crash Commando (PS3) – streaming
- Demon’s Souls (PS3) – streaming
- echochrome (PS3) – streaming
- Everybody’s Golf : World Tour (PS3) – streaming
- Everybody’s Golf 6 (PS3) – streaming
- Ico (PS3) – streaming
- Infamous (PS3) – streaming
- Infamous 2 (PS3) – streaming
- Infamous : Festival of Blood (PS3) – streaming
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! (PS3) – streaming
- MotorStorm Apocalypse (PS3) – streaming
- MotorStorm RC (PS3) – streaming
- Puppeteer (PS3) – streaming
- rain (PS3) – streaming
- Ratchet & Clank : Quest For Booty (PS3) – streaming
- Ratchet & Clank : A Crack in Time (PS3) – streaming
- Ratchet & Clank : Nexus (PS3) – streaming
- Resistance 3 (PS3) – streaming
- Super Stardust HD (PS3) – streaming
- Tokyo Jungle (PS3) – streaming
- When Vikings Attack (PS3) – streaming
- Asura’s Wrath (PS3) – streaming
- Castlevania : Lords of Shadow 2 (PS3) – streaming
- Devil May Cry HD Collection (PS3) – streaming
- Enslaved : Odyssey to the West (PS3) – streaming
- F.E.A.R. (PS3) – streaming
- Lost Planet 2 (PS3) – streaming
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 (PS3) – streaming
- Red Dead Redemption : Undead Nightmare (PS3) – streaming
- Ape Escape 2 (PS4)
- Arc the Lad : Twilight of the Spirits (PS4)
- Dark Cloud (PS4)
- Dark Chronicle (PS4)
- FantaVision (PS4)
- Everybody’s Tennis (PS4)
- Jak II (PS4)
- Jak 3 (PS4)
- Jak X : Combat Racing (PS4)
- Jak and Daxter : The Precursor Legacy (PS4)
- Rogue Galaxy (PS4)
- Forbidden Siren (PS4)
- Wild Arms 3 (PS4)
- Bioshock Remastered (PS4)
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection (PS4)
- Bulletstorm : Full Clip Edition (PS4)
- Kingdoms of Amalur : Re-Reckoning (PS4)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4)
Primele versiuni de încercare care se alătură noului PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Studios
- Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves Collection (Naughty Dog)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)
Studiouri și editori terți
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)
- Farming Simulator 22 (Giants Software)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland (2K Games)
- WWE 2K22 (2K Sports)
Actualizări ale noului PlayStation Plus
- PlayStation Plus Essential: o actualizare lunară va avea loc în prima zi de marți a fiecărei luni. Noi jocuri PS5 și PS4 vor fi adăugate serviciului
- PlayStation Plus Extra și Premium: O actualizare lunară suplimentară cu jocuri noi va avea loc la mijlocul lunii. Numărul de jocuri adăugate în fiecare lună poate varia.