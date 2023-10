Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Poate Surprinde: Performanță GPU cu 30% Mai Bună Decât la Apple A17 Pro?

Good news: The Antutu scores for the 8 Gen 3 have been revealed.



8G3

Total score 2M

GPU 840K, +40% compared to 8G2

CPU 440K, +15.7% compared to 8G2



8G2

Total score 1,60M

GPU 600K

CPU 380K



And surprisingly… it supports LPDDR5T? I heard that the Dimensity 9300 supports… pic.twitter.com/cw1a2rrc5y