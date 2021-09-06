Noul foarte așteptat joc de fotbal FIFA 22 va fi disponibil pentru utilizatori foarte curând. Producția se va întâlni oficial cu fanii pe 1 octombrie ; Acesta va fi lansat pentru platformele PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5 și PlayStation 4 .
FIFA 22, va veni cu un catalog larg pe lista stadioanelor. Puteti citi si articolul dedicat pentru FIFA 22 ieftin, cel mai bun pret.
FIFA 22 stadioane, lista completa
PREMIER LEAGUE
- Anfield
- Brentford Community Stadium (poslanzamiento)
- Carrow Road
- Elland Road
- Emirates Stadium
- Etihad Stadium
- Goodison Park
- King Power Stadium
- London Stadium
- Molineux Stadium
- Old Trafford
- Selhurst Park
- St. James’ Park
- St. Mary’s Stadium
- Stamford Bridge
- The Amex Stadium
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Turf Moor
- Vicarage Road
- Villa Park
ENGLISH FOOTBALL LEAGUE
- Bramall Lane
- Cardiff City Stadium
- Craven Cottage
- Fratton Park
- The MKM Stadium
- Kirklees Stadium
- Kiyan Prince Foundation
- Swansea.com Stadium
- Riverside Stadium
- Stadium of Light
- Stoke City FC Stadium
- The Hawthorns
- Vitality Stadium
LIGA 1 FRANTA
- Groupama Stadium
- Orange Vélodrome
- Parc des Princes
Serie A
- San Siro
Liga Portugal
- Estádio da Luz
- Estádio do Dragão
Resto del mundo
- Donbass Arena
- Otkritie Arena
EREDIVISIE
- Johan Cruijff ArenA
MLS
- BC Place
- Dignity Health Sports Park
- Lumen Field
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Providence Park
- Red Bull Arena (New Jersey)
LIGA BBVA MX
- Estadio Azteca
MBS PRO LEAGUE
- King Abdullah Sports City
- King Fahd Stadium
MEIJI YASUDA J1
- Panasonic Stadium Suita
International
- Wembley Stadium
BUNDESLIGA
- BayArena
- BORUSSIA-PARK
- Deutsche Bank Park
- Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Olympiastadion
- MEWA ARENA
- PreZero Arena
- Red Bull Arena (Leipzig)
- RheinEnergieStadion
- SchücoArena
- Signal Iduna Park
- Stadion An der Alten Försterei
- Volkswagen Arena
- WWK Arena
BUNDESLIGA 2
- Benteler-Arena
- Düsseldorf-Arena
- HDI-Arena
- Max-Morlock-Stadion
- VELTINS-Arena
- Volksparkstadion
- wohninvest Weserstadion
LALIGA SANTANDER
- Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
- Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos
- Estadio Benito Villamarín
- Estadio Ciutat de València
- Estadio de la Cerámica
- Estadio de Mendizorroza
- Estadio de Vallecas
- Estadio Mestalla
- Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes
- Estadio San Mamés
- Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
- Nuevo Mirandilla
- Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
- RCDE Stadium
- Reale Arena
- Visit Mallorca Estadi
- Wanda Metropolitano
LALIGA SMARTBANK
- El Alcoraz
- Estadio de Gran Canaria
- Estadio de Montilivi
- Estadio José Zorrilla
- Estadio La Rosaleda
- Municipal de Butarque
- Municipal de Ipurua
LIGA PROFESIONAL DE FÚTBOL
- Libertadores de América
- Estadio Presidente Perón
Genéricos
- Al Jayeed Stadium
- Aloha Park
- Arena del Centenario
- Arena D’Oro
- Court Lane
- Crown Lane
- Eastpoint Arena
- El Grandioso
- El Libertador
- Estadio de las Artes
- Estadio El Medio
- Estadio Presidente G.Lopes
- Euro Park
- FIFAe Stadium
- Forest Park Stadium
- FUT Stadium (only in FUT)
- Ivy Lane
- Molton Road
- O Dromo
- Sanderson Park
- Stade Municipal
- Stadio Classico
- Stadion 23. Maj
- Stadion Europa
- Stadion Hanguk
- Stadion Neder
- Stadion Olympik
- Town Park
- Union Park Stadium
- Waldstadion
Ce stadioane vor fi incluse în modul Volta?
FIFA 22, la fel ca jocul anterior din serie, va aduce jucătorilor experiența interesantă în modul Volta. În modul fotbal de stradă vor fi în total 25 de terenuri . Stadioanele care vor avea loc în Volta sunt:
- Amsterdam Underpass
- Barcelona
- Berlin
- Buenos Aires
- Cape Town
- Dubai
- Ice Ruins
- Lagos
- London
- Mexico City
- Miami
- Milan
- New York
- Paris
- Paris Streets
- Parking Lot
- Rio de Janeiro
- Rome
- São Paulo
- Sydney
- Tokyo
- Venice Beach
- VOLTA FOOTBALL City
- VOLTA FOOTBALL Stadium
- Warehouse
Faci un comentariu sau dai un răspuns?