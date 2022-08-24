DiverseFilmeNoutatiSeriale

Disney+: cele mai importante lansări din septembrie 2022

Photo of Marian Ciobanu Marian Ciobanu24 august 2022
Disney+

Disney+ a anunțat cele mai importante lansari pentru septembrie 2022. Există numeroase filme și seriale noi, așa că ar trebui să existe ceva pentru toată lumea.

Puteți viziona filme și seriale de la Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic și multe altele acolo. Disney+ costă in prezent 29.99 de lei pe luna si 299.90 lei pe an.

Lansare pe Septembrie 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 3

Lansare pe Septembrie 2

Al Davis VS. The NFL
Dickie V
Elway to Marino
Nature Boy
Run Ricky Run
Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
The Band That Wouldn’t Die
The Two Bills
Year of the Scab
Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia

Lansare pe Septembrie 7

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
Europe from Above (S3)
Europe from Above (S4)
Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 Episoduls)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episodul 307 “Camp Prom”

Lansare pe Septembrie 8

Frozen (Sing-Along)
Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 Episoduls)
Thor: Love and Thunder
Cars on the Road: Premiere (All Episoduls Streaming)
Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special)
Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Season 1 Premiere (All Episoduls Streaming)
Growing Up: Premiere (All Episoduls Streaming)
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
Pinocchio
Remembering
Tierra Incognita: Premiere (All Episoduls Streaming)
Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 4

Lansare pe Septembrie 9

United Sharks of America

Lansare pe Septembrie 14

First Alaskans (S1)
In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
Short Circuit
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episodul 308 “Let It Go”

Lansare pe Septembrie 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 5

Lansare pe Septembrie 16

Coco (Sing-Along)
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Mija

Lansare pe Septembrie 19

Dancing with the Stars: Season 31 Premiere (Live)

Lansare pe Septembrie 21

Firebuds (S1, 12 Episoduls)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 Episoduls)
Andor: 3-Episodul Premiere
Super/Natural

Lansare pe Septembrie 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 6

Lansare pe Septembrie 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
Spies in Disguise
The Call of the Wild

Lansare pe Septembrie 26

Dancing with the Stars: Episodul 2 (Live)

Lansare pe Septembrie 28

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 Episoduls)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 Premiere
Andor: Episodul 4

Lansare pe Septembrie 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 7

Lansare pe Septembrie 30

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
Under Wraps 2
Hocus Pocus 2

