Disney+: cele mai importante lansări din septembrie 2022

Disney+ a anunțat cele mai importante lansari pentru septembrie 2022. Există numeroase filme și seriale noi, așa că ar trebui să existe ceva pentru toată lumea.

Puteți viziona filme și seriale de la Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic și multe altele acolo. Disney+ costă in prezent 29.99 de lei pe luna si 299.90 lei pe an.

Lansare pe Septembrie 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 3

Lansare pe Septembrie 2

Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia

Lansare pe Septembrie 7

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

Europe from Above (S3)

Europe from Above (S4)

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 Episoduls)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episodul 307 “Camp Prom”

Lansare pe Septembrie 8

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 Episoduls)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Cars on the Road: Premiere (All Episoduls Streaming)

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special)

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Season 1 Premiere (All Episoduls Streaming)

Growing Up: Premiere (All Episoduls Streaming)

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Pinocchio

Remembering

Tierra Incognita: Premiere (All Episoduls Streaming)

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 4

Lansare pe Septembrie 9

United Sharks of America

Lansare pe Septembrie 14

First Alaskans (S1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Short Circuit

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episodul 308 “Let It Go”

Lansare pe Septembrie 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 5

Lansare pe Septembrie 16

Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija

Lansare pe Septembrie 19

Dancing with the Stars: Season 31 Premiere (Live)

Lansare pe Septembrie 21

Firebuds (S1, 12 Episoduls)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 Episoduls)

Andor: 3-Episodul Premiere

Super/Natural

Lansare pe Septembrie 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 6

Lansare pe Septembrie 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

Lansare pe Septembrie 26

Dancing with the Stars: Episodul 2 (Live)

Lansare pe Septembrie 28

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 Episoduls)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 Premiere

Andor: Episodul 4

Lansare pe Septembrie 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 7

Lansare pe Septembrie 30

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Under Wraps 2

Hocus Pocus 2