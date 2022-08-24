Disney+: cele mai importante lansări din septembrie 2022

Disney+ a anunțat cele mai importante lansari pentru septembrie 2022. Există numeroase filme și seriale noi, așa că ar trebui să existe ceva pentru toată lumea.
Puteți viziona filme și seriale de la Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic și multe altele acolo. Disney+ costă in prezent 29.99 de lei pe luna si 299.90 lei pe an.
Lansare pe Septembrie 1
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 3
Lansare pe Septembrie 2
Al Davis VS. The NFL
Dickie V
Elway to Marino
Nature Boy
Run Ricky Run
Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
The Band That Wouldn’t Die
The Two Bills
Year of the Scab
Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia
Lansare pe Septembrie 7
Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
Europe from Above (S3)
Europe from Above (S4)
Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 Episoduls)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episodul 307 “Camp Prom”
Lansare pe Septembrie 8
Frozen (Sing-Along)
Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 Episoduls)
Thor: Love and Thunder
Cars on the Road: Premiere (All Episoduls Streaming)
Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances (Special)
Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Season 1 Premiere (All Episoduls Streaming)
Growing Up: Premiere (All Episoduls Streaming)
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
Pinocchio
Remembering
Tierra Incognita: Premiere (All Episoduls Streaming)
Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 4
Lansare pe Septembrie 9
United Sharks of America
Lansare pe Septembrie 14
First Alaskans (S1)
In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
Short Circuit
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episodul 308 “Let It Go”
Lansare pe Septembrie 15
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 5
Lansare pe Septembrie 16
Coco (Sing-Along)
The Art of Racing in the Rain
Mija
Lansare pe Septembrie 19
Dancing with the Stars: Season 31 Premiere (Live)
Lansare pe Septembrie 21
Firebuds (S1, 12 Episoduls)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 Episoduls)
Andor: 3-Episodul Premiere
Super/Natural
Lansare pe Septembrie 22
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 6
Lansare pe Septembrie 23
Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
Spies in Disguise
The Call of the Wild
Lansare pe Septembrie 26
Dancing with the Stars: Episodul 2 (Live)
Lansare pe Septembrie 28
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 Episoduls)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 Premiere
Andor: Episodul 4
Lansare pe Septembrie 29
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episodul 7
Lansare pe Septembrie 30
Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
Under Wraps 2
Hocus Pocus 2